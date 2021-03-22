'It all depends on...': Eoin Morgan provides update on Jofra Archer's chances of playing in IPL 2021

England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday said that the medical team would decide whether express speedster Jofra Archer would return to India to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to start on April 9. Archer's elbow injury means that the pacer will miss the three-match ODI series against India with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also ruling Archer out of the initial phase of IPL 2021.

"To be honest, I cannot give a medical opinion. We know the situation with his elbow, it has progressively gotten worse. We know that it needs investigation, only time will tell. He has given his heart and soul to us since he has been involved so we will give him full attention in order to try and bring the best result possible," said Morgan during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"It all depends on the outcome of the investigation that the medical team will do (Archer's return to India for IPL 2021). They will determine the best rehabilitation programme coming back and we will go from there. We fully trust our medical team, they have outstanding regarding player welfare and player rehabilitation. The trust is always there," he added.

Archer is returning to the UK for further investigation of his right elbow injury. According to Morgan, Archer's elbow injury aggravated over the course of the five-T20I series against India.

The England captain further said that the management didn't consider resting ace all-rounder Ben Stokes for the ODI series.

"Obviously, we have looked at various periods of rest for Ben. This isn't one of them, it would be when we get home potentially during this summer. It is dependent on circumstances regarding bio-secure bubbles and how often he sees his family.

"Given that we play three games in five days, if we rested Ben, it would have literally Ben was staying in his room in Pune or Mumbai, sitting around as IPL is near. Ben was very keen to play so it was not considered," he added.

The three-match ODI series between India and England is set to commence from March 23 in Pune.