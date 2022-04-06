Nick Kyrgios defeats Mackenzie McDonald in opening round of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston

Nick Kyrgios of Australia used three sets to defeat American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Tuesday in the first round of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston.

Playing as a wild card, Kyrgios earned his first win on clay since 2019. He most recently made a stellar run at the Miami Open but was fined $35,000 for unsportsmanlike behavior during his Round of 16 defeat.

American wild card J.J. Wolf knocked off countryman and eighth seed Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-4. Wolf dialed up four aces and won three of six break-point opportunities against Brooksby.

Chilean fifth seed Cristian Garin came back to beat American wild-card entrant Jack Sock 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while sixth-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated U.S. countryman Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4.

ALSO READ: Planning to play the Masters, says star golfer Tiger Woods after car crash

No. 7 seed Tommy Paul of the United States won when German opponent Peter Gojowczyk retired in the third set. Other winners Tuesday included Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer, Australia's Jordan Thompson, Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, Chile's Alejandro Tabilo and Americans Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey and qualifier Mitchell Krueger.

Grand Prix Hassan II

No. 2 seed Daniel Evans, No. 4 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 5 seed Federico Delbonis and No. 7 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina all lost on the opening day at Marrakech, Morocco.

Spain's Pablo Andujar upset Great Britain`s Evans 6-4, 6-2, despite Evans saving 12 of 17 breakpoints.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti took down Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-1.

ALSO READ: FIH Junior World Cup: Mumtaz Khan's hat-trick powers India to emphatic 4-0 win over Malaysia, face Korea in QF

Portugal's Joao Sousa beat Delbonis 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours, 28 minutes, and Argentina's Federico Coria beat Spniard Davidovich 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Canadian top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime escaped the carnage and posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Moroccan wild card Elliot Benchetrit.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, hit six aces and saved all six break points he faced.

Other winners Tuesday included Dutch sixth seed Botic van de Zandschulp, Serbian eighth seed Laslo Djere, Spain's Robert Carballes Baena and Carlos Taberner, France's Richard Gasquet, Slovakia`s Alex Molcan and Tunisia's Malek Jaziri.