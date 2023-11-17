Baltimore Ravens defeat Cincinnati Bengals in AFC North battle, Joe Burrow gets wrist injury

The Baltimore Ravens strengthened their hold on the NFL's AFC North division with a 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, who saw quarterback Joe Burrow depart with an apparent wrist injury in a bruising clash on Thursday. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson visited the sideline medical tent in the first half, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews departed in the first quarter with an ankle injury and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left clutching a shoulder with less than five minutes to play.

But the Bengals suffered the most damaging injury, Burrow clasping his right wrist in pain after connecting with Joe Mixon on a four-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter that gave Cincinnati a 10-7 lead. Jackson responded, throwing two touchdown passes in the quarter to put the Ravens up 21-10 at halftime.

The Ravens had a bit of luck when a pass from Jackson was tipped by linebacker Germaine Pratt and went straight to receiver Nelson Agholor, who raced 37 yards and somersaulted into the end zone for a touchdown. Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman for a 10-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the half.

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning piloted a 67-yard drive capped by a field goal to open the second half. But by the time he connected with Ja'Marr Chase with a two-yard TD toss with 1:08 to play, the game was out of the Bengals' reach.

Jackson threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Gus Edwards delivered a pair of three-yard touchdown runs for the Ravens -- to open the scoring and again in the fourth quarter. The Bengals won the AFC North the past two seasons, but it's not clear what their chances of climbing off the bottom of the division are if Burrow remains sidelined.