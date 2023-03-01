NFL: Wide Receiver Tee Higgins not up for trade, say Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear in as many word that wide receiver Tee Higgins, who would entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract this year, isn't up for grabs.

Bengals executive Duke Tobin, during his annual NFL scouting combine session, made Cincinnati's stand clear on the Wide Receiver. "If they want a receiver, go find your own," Tobin said. "In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now," he added.

Tobin has good reasons to put Higgins off the trading block as the Wide Receiver has been one of the most prolific ones not only for the Bengals but in the entire National Football League (NFL).

Higgins' strong show has transpired into the Bengals having a good show as well. Cincinnati's 2021 season fell short of the Super Bowl dream in Super Bowl LVI itself when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. In the season just concluded, they lost the AFC Championship game to the eventual winner - the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Super Bowl LVI, Higgins had 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns while in this years' AFC Championship game, the WR had 83 receiving yards and a touchdown. In both, 2021 and 2022 season, Higgins managed more than 1000+ yards.

Apart from Higgins, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burro will also be eligible for contract extension talks this year or the next year.

Duke Tobin also talked about keeping Joe Burrow in the Bengals after the franchise saw a change of fortune after his arrival.

"I have been pretty vocal about what Joe means to us, and my job is to facilitate his success as best I can with putting pieces around him, and his contract will get done when it gets done," he said. "But it's a good problem to have. He's a vital part of what we're doing."

