NFL: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara indicted for battery along with three others

A grand jury in a justice court in Las Vegas, Nevada has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons along with two other men for allegedly assaulting a man on February 5, 2022 on the eve of the Pro Bowl. All four men have been officially charged on grounds of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm to Darnell Greene Jr. at a Las Vegas nightclub. The Saints RB's attorney have said in a statement that Kamara has all the intention to contest the charges. The indictment also means that the case will now move to district court on March 2.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident," the statement by Kamara's attorneys said.

The National Football League (NFL), however, did not punish Kamara for the alleged crime despite the hearing of the case happening several times over the last year. It also means that any potential suspension of Kamara has been pushed into the 2023 season or beyond, depending on the outcome of the case.

Greene, the alleged victim, filed the case against Kamara in October and the suit alleges that the RB and three others beat Greene and stomped on him when he on the floor unconscious outside a Las Vegas nightclub. The victim's lawsuit asks for a jury trail and no less then $10 million in damages.

Alvin Kamara, meanwhile, had a good season with the Saints in 2023. The 27-year-old RB rushed for 897 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. The five-time Pro Bowler also caught 57 passes for 490 yards and two TDs. Lammons, meanwhile, was recently claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

