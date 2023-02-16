NBA: All-Star Slam Dunk, 3-point and Skills Challenge details, complete schedule, line-ups and more

The NBA All-Star weekend is just around the corner and Salt Lake City in Utah is all set for the event, beginning on February 17. The fans are eager to get their dose of action-packed jumping, dunking, dribbling, passing, three-pointers and some hooping. The marquee Saturday night is what everyone looks forward to each year and it is no different this time as well. The much-hyped Slam Dunk is without some of the big names but the participants who are reportedly selected for this year's event are some of the highest jumpers the game has today. The 3-Point contest, on the other hand, will feature All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton.

Here are the details and complete schedule of All-Star events along with line-ups:

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The contest will see four players participating in two rounds. Each player will get two chances to dunk in the first round and the two players with the highest combined scores for their two dunks will move into the second and the final round. The finalists will get two more dunks and the one with more combined score will be declared the winner. Here's the list of players for the Slam Dunk contest:

Player Team Mac McClung Delaware Blue Coats, G League Jericho Sims New York Knicks Trey Murphy III New Orleans Pelicans Kenyon Martin Jr. Houston Rockets

2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

There will be eight players challenging each other by shooting from the standard positions on the court with four racks of four regular balls and one money ball along with a special rack of five money balls. As always, the regular balls will have one point and the money ball will offer two points. The players, however, can choose their favourite spot for shooting from the money ball rack.

There will also be two 'Starry Zones' that will be six feet behind the standard 3-point line. Each zone will hold one money ball offering three points. The addition of these zones means that the maximum score a player can achieve is 40 instead of 34. The NBA has also increased the time limit from 60 seconds to 70 seconds.

As per usual, the contest will have two rounds and the three players with the highest score in the first round will move to the second round. The one with the most points in the second round will be the ultimate winner. Here's the list of all the 3-point contest players:

Player Team Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Buddy Hield Indiana Pacers Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz Tyler Herro Miami Heat Anfernee Simons Portland Trail Blazers Kevin Huerter Sacramento Kings Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers

2023 NBA Skills Challenge Competition

As suggested, the competition will test three teams of three players each for their skills of dribbling, passing and shooting. Two teams will move to the second round and the team with the most points in the second round will win the competition, Here are the teams for the competition:

Team Players Antetokunmpos Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo Rooks Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton Jazz Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr.

2023 NBA All-Star complete schedule:

Apart from the above-mentioned contests, there will be an NBA All-Star Celebrity game and a Rising Stars Challenge. Here's the complete schedule of the All-Star weekend along with the timings:

Date Event Time (Eastern Standard, US) February 17 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 7:00 PM February 17 Rising Stars Challenge 9:00 PM February 18 NBA All-Star Practice 1:00 PM February 18 NBA x HBCU Classic 4:00 PM February 18 All-Star Saturday Night

(Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest) 8:00 PM February 19 NBA Legends Awards 1:00 PM February 19 NBA G League Next Up Game 3:00 PM February 19 NBA All-Star Draft 7:30 PM February 19 NBA All-Star Game 8:30 PM





