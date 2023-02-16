College Basketball: Domestic violence case against ex-Longhorns coach Chris Beard dropped by Texas DA

The charges of domestic violence against former Text Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard have been dropped by a Texas prosecutor, partly because of the victim's wishes not to prosecute. Jose Garza, District Attorney in Travis county, known for handling domestic abuse cases with utmost sincerity, dropped the charges on Wednesday, respecting the wishes of Randi Trew, Beard's fiance. The DA's office also observed that the charges of suffocation-strangulation-family violence could not be proved without a reasonable doubt. Beard was arrested on December 12 after Trew called 911 and informed officers about the abuse. She, however, later said that she never wished for Beard to be prosecuted.

Perry Minton, Beard's attorney, said, "everyone knows that Coach Beard has maintained his absolute innocence since the moment he was arrested.''. "Additionally, this district attorney has a well-earned reputation for being very tough regarding domestic violence cases. The fact that Mr. Garza's review resulted in this determination so quickly says a lot. We are very pleased.''

The police affidavit filed in support of Beard's arrest mentioned various signs of altercation including bite marks on Trew's arms and abrasions on her face and leg. A later statement, however, did not mention why she called 911 or the injuries described in the police report. According to the affidavit, Trew initially told police "he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.''

After his arrest, Beard was suspended without pay by the Longhorns. He was subsequently fired from the job on January 5 after Texas officials told Beard's attorney that he is únfit'to lead the program. On Wednesday though, A University of Texas spokesperson declined to comment on the case.

Beard has five years left on a guaranteed seven-year contract. Although a provision in the contract states that he could be fired if was charged with a felony or behaviour which is unbecoming of his position or which reflected poorly on the university.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE