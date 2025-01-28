Brazilian superstar footballer Neymar’s Saudi Pro League adventure has come to an end after Al-Hilal announced his departure late Monday (Jan 27) evening. Neymar, the most expensive football transfer in the world, moved to the Saudi Pro League from Paris Saint-Germain in a $94mn deal in August 2023, but will now have to find a new club. It is reported that Neymar could join his boyhood club Santos in his native Brazil, with a few European clubs also showing interest.

Al-Hilal, Neymar part ways

"The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career," Al-Hilal posted on their social media.

Largely troubled by injuries during his sting, Neymar played only seven times for the Saudi Pro League side where he was reportedly earning a salary of around $104 million a year. However, an injury in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in October 2023 against Uruguay saw him get ruled out for a year. As a result, he also missed the Copa America in the United States in 2024 due to the anterior cruciate ligament.

The Brazilian in 2017 became the most expensive transferred player after his $250mn move to PSG from Barcelona. The controversial move did not go well with the Catalonian club as he was heavily criticised.

Neymar going to Santos?

According to reports, Neymar could be on his way to Santos, a club where he began his career before moving to Europe. The Brazilian is also close to his home side which was also home to Pele in his playing days. A return to Barcelona has also been rumoured, but considering the club’s financial situation, he is unlikely to move to Europe.