New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test: Check probable playing XI, head-to-head, weather, pitch report and more

NZ vs SA 2nd Test: The Test match between New Zealand and South Africa, scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton, is expected to be thrilling.

The Kiwis are in the lead in the series 1-0 after a dominant display in the first Test at Bay Oval. New Zealand scored an imposing total of 511 runs, thanks to an excellent double-century from Rachin Ravindra and a century from their former captain, Kane Williamson.

South Africa struggled to keep up, managing just 162 runs in response and conceding a massive first-innings lead of 349. New Zealand wrapped up the match, dismissing South Africa for 247 runs and securing a resounding 281-run victory and an unassailable lead in the series.

The struggling South African side must do their best to level the series as New Zealand aims to win in Hamilton.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date: February 13 – February 17, 2024

Time: 3:30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head

New Zealand and South Africa have played each other 48 times in the Test format. South Africa have won 26 times, while the Kiwis have won 6, with 16 games resulting in a draw.

New Zealand vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is favourable to the bowlers, especially when using the new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch might become more batsman-friendly. Anticipate fierce competition between the bat and ball at this location.

New Zealand vs South Africa Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather on the opening day of the match will be mostly sunny and nice. Rain will not play a spoilsport during the match days as on most days the probability of precipitation is very low. The temperature will range between nine to 25 degrees Celsius, the forecast said.

New Zealand vs South Africa Probable XIs

New Zealand:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry

South Africa:

Neil Brand (c), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson