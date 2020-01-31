New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat likely to experiment, Williamson looking to avoid 4th consecutive defeat

India's thrilling super over win in Hamilton ensured their first-ever win in T20I series in New Zealand. Kiwis's poor home run continues, earlier, they lost 3-0 in the Test series against Australia. Now they trail 3-0 in the five-match T20I series against India.

India won the first T20I by six wickets in Eden Park, Auckland, they chased New Zealand's 203 in an over to spare.

In the second T20I, India chased a low total of 132 runs in just 17.3 overs. KL Rahul was declared the man of the match. Ravindra Jadeja had the best economy as a bowler.

The third T20I had a thrilling finish to it. Rohit Sharma's 65 in 40 balls studded with six boundaries and three sixes to help India reach 179 for 5.

The hosts looked in control while chasing this modest total until the end but Shami's last overturned the game around for India after he dismissed Taylor and Williamson after being hit for a six off the first ball.

Williamson's valiant 95 wasn't enough for New Zeland to clinch the match.

After the tie, New Zealand scored 17 runs in the super over with Williamson scoring 11. Rohit Sharma came to the party hitting two consecutive sixes in the super over to win India the match and the series.

New Zealand will be hoping to go down with a fight and avoid a clean sweep in the series.

The fourth match will be played in Wellington's Sky Stadium. The boundaries are slightly bigger and the outfield will be faster.

New Zealand's Colin de Grandomme has had a poor run for the Kiwis and is likely to miss out on the fourth T20I. Tom Bruce will come in his spot. Hamish Bennett's 27 runs in the over leaves his position in jeopardy, despite his comeback in the same match where he scalped three important wickets doesn't waive off the chances of being replaced by Blair Tickner or Daryll Mitchell.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/Daryl Mitchell

India, on the other hand, would want to experiment with the team now. After a confirming a series win after the third T20I, India might bring in younger players. Shivam Dube might get replaced with Washington Sundar as he was poor with his bat and bowl during the third T20I. Sanju Samson could be in the playing XI. Navdeep Saini could be brought in for Chahal.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(captain), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(wk), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner



