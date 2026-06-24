/New Zealand's Bob Blair, cricket’s symbol of courage amid personal tragedy, dies at 94

Former New Zealand fast bowler Bob Blair, whose courage in the face of immense grief made him a hero beyond the cricket field, has died at the age of 94, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday (Jun 24). Having played 19 Tests from 1953 to 1964, Blair is best remembered for those 10 minutes he spent at the crease batting during the 1953 Johannesburg Test.

21 years old at that time, Blair learned about the passing of his fiancée, Nerissa Love, in the early hours of the second morning of the Test match. She was among 151 killed in the Tangiwai rail disaster in New Zealand's North Island on Christmas Eve.



Even though he initially stayed back at his team hotel to grieve, with New Zealand struggling, the last man, Blair, walked out to bat, joining a bloodied Bert Sutcliffe, who had earlier been to the hospital after taking numerous blows while batting. 23,000 fans watching the game live maintained silence, with players from both teams reportedly weeping throughout his stay.

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Meanwhile, New Zealand's last-wicket duo added 33, including a then world record 25 off a single Hugh Tayfield over, before Blair was stumped for just six and then cheered off the field by spectators.

Blair’s courage gives birth to the Tangiwai Shield

Blair's courage was the inspiration behind the creation of the Tangiwai Shield, which in 2024 became the trophy for the men’s Test series between New Zealand and South Africa.



"The story of Bob Blair and the Tangiwai rail disaster has left an indelible mark on cricket in both New Zealand and South Africa," said NZC interim chief executive Graham Parks. "To have been able to honour that inspirational story with the introduction of the Tangiwai Shield in 2024 was both poignant and will ensure the legacy of Bob Blair lives on."



The Kiwi quick finished his international career against South Africa in Auckland in 1964, where he bagged his best Test figures of 4/85. After retiring, Blair settled in Cheshire, northwest England, with his wife Barbara.

