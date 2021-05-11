New Zealand cricketers in IPL 2021 may leave for UK from Maldives over the weekend: Gary Stead

The New Zealand cricketers who left India following the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, may head to England for their two-match Test series against England, starting June 2 at the Lord’s, followed by the ICC World Test Championship final against India on June 18 in Southampton.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is unsure about the quarantine protocols for those players upon arrival in the UK.

"I don't know all the details right now. My understanding is that they are looking to leave (Maldives) somewhere around the time that we leave - May 15, 16 or 17- in that time frame. My understanding is that the England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as supposed to New Zealand."

The likes of Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physio Tommy Simsek headed to the Maldives from India after IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed. They were initially told the quarantine period would be three or four days but was extended by a week.

"They can still work on their fitness. So I don't see it as a bad thing. It's an adapting world and I think that's just something we've got to keep doing," Stead said.

However, pacer Trent Boult chose to return to New Zealand and will be missing the first Test against England. He is doubtful for the second Test if New Zealand decide to manage his workload.

"Everyone has got their reasons around it," Stead said. "India changed very, very quickly, over the space of two or three days, and there were options put in front of the guys and he (Boult) felt for him and his mental health, the best thing he could do was get home for a while.

"He is a professional, he has been there in the international circuit for a long time now. He will be ready. We are working through what build-up looks like to him and his readiness for the World Test Championship final when he comes back to us."

Whereas Tim Siefert, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, had tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

"He's in that difficult situation of being over there and sort of isolated a little bit as well." Stead said.

"Obviously, it was distressing early on to get that news but I think he's in a much better space now that there is a plan around him."