Netizens troll Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal over 'mother from another brother' post

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is not new to trolls, he is back in the news again for all the wrong reasons.

Umar Akmal had tweeted a picture of him with his teammate Abdul Razzak in which he mistakenly wrote "mother from another brother" before he could delete that tweet his followers took a screenshot and began trolling him as #umarakmalquotes began trending after the faux pas.



The tweet

To make matters worse, after the incident, Umar Akmal was suspended from PSL by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under anti-corruption code as he was involved in "misconduct" during his failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. According to Article 4.7.1 of PCB anti-corruption code, he will not take part in cricket related activity until the investigation is complete.

However, netizens showed no mercy to the cricketer and continued trolling him on Twitter.