Netizens troll 'awkward' Gareth Bale during Real Madrid's cup celebrations

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 22, 2020, 12.08 AM(IST)

Real Madrid's much-talked striker Gareth Bale has been the talking point on Social Media for his awkwardness during the club's cup celebrations. 
Real Madrid just secured a 34th La Liga victory after beating Villarreal on Thursday. While the players were overjoyed by the league win, Bale seemed uninterested and stood out of the celebrations. 

Fans were quick to notice Bale's response and trolled him for his reaction during celebrations. 

Bale has rarely appeared on the pitch following his fallout with coach Zinedine Zidane, so when the manager was being flung in the air by the players, Bale did not look too interested.  

 