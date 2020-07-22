Netizens troll 'awkward' Gareth Bale during Real Madrid's cup celebrations

Real Madrid's much-talked striker Gareth Bale has been the talking point on Social Media for his awkwardness during the club's cup celebrations.

Real Madrid just secured a 34th La Liga victory after beating Villarreal on Thursday. While the players were overjoyed by the league win, Bale seemed uninterested and stood out of the celebrations.

Fans were quick to notice Bale's response and trolled him for his reaction during celebrations.

What is Bale trying to do here, this guy man 😂😂😂

Gareth Bale wins trophies even when he's not interested, there's levels to this game. #HalaMadrid

Messi sweat all season, scoring freekicks, penalties, running from pole to pole and giving assists yet, Mr. Sleeping Beauty Gareth Bale won the La Liga whiles sleeping all season and playing golf..

I know who my goat 🐐 is 🤗😂😂😂#HalaMadrid



I know who my goat 🐐 is 🤗😂😂😂#HalaMadrid

One can't hold his arms when he's happy .. Bale is offering commiseration it seems

Bale has rarely appeared on the pitch following his fallout with coach Zinedine Zidane, so when the manager was being flung in the air by the players, Bale did not look too interested.