Netherlands vs USA at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups
Story highlights
The first round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end on Friday, December 2, with Cameroon shocking Brazil in the final game. Now the spotlight has shifted onto the round of 16 stages, where the Netherlands and the USA are competing in the opening game
The Netherlands, three times runner-up, will play the USA in the opening match of the World Cup knockout round on Saturday, December 3. The Netherlands won two games and drew one, finishing first in Group A. They defeated Senegal 2-0 in the opening encounter, drew 1-1 with Ecuador, and beat host Qatar by a score of 2-0. Speaking of the US, after drawing the match with England and Wales and winning 1-0 over Iran, the country bagged the second spot in Group B. The Oranje will be buoyed by their good performances at the group stages, although the Netherlands has only taken eight attempts on goal throughout this world cup.
The USA advanced to the round of 16 with two draws and one victory. They have outstanding defensive abilities, but they have only scored twice in three games. The fact that England was held at bay in a scoreless draw must have been their greatest accomplishment. They will once more rely on their defensive tactics. However, scoring is required in the knockout rounds, which are very different from group-stage matches.
Netherlands vs USA match details
This is the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16, where the Netherlands and USA will lock horns at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, Saturday. The match starts at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.
Netherlands vs USA match prediction
Despite having fewer shots on target than other teams, the Netherlands are still a very tough opponent thanks to the ruthlessness of Gakpo and the rest of Van Gaal's crop.
Prediction: Netherlands to win the match 2-0
Netherlands vs USA head to head
The Netherlands has prevailed in four of the five games played between the two teams, while the USA has only secured one win.
Netherlands vs USA predicted lineups
Netherlands possible starting lineup:
Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay
USA possible starting lineup:
Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic
Where to watch the Netherlands vs USA match, Livestream details
The Netherlands vs USA game will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, as well as on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.