/Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Bengaluru gears up as javelin stars assemble

Bengaluru has always known how to wear a mood — monsoon mornings draped in mist, tech-humming afternoons wrapped in haste, and cricket nights lit with noise and neon. But on Thursday (July 3), the city felt quieter, more focused. Almost reverent. As if it knows that history is inching closer — not on a cricket pitch, but in the Kanteerava stadium.

As one makes way towards the stadium, they can see giant posters of Neeraj Chopra lined the route, his golden arm mid-flight on every hoarding, reminding you why Saturday (July 5) matters.

Outside the venue, the hum of anticipation was hard to miss. But it was what one sees inside that really sets the tone. A group of young kids — barely teenagers — were practicing their throws with makeshift javelins, mimicking their idol’s technique with wide-eyed intensity. No coaches giving them orders. Just pure passion. Just Neeraj-inspired dreams in motion. The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, organised by JSW, is still two days away, but the anticipation is already woven into Bengaluru's rhythm.

Inside the stadium, time seemed to move differently. The usual chaos of a city afternoon gave way to a focused hush, as if the wind itself was watching. The sky had turned a mild grey, with clouds gathering like quiet spectators above, and a soft breeze kept sweeping through the Kanteerava, lifting dust and dreams alike. On the field, finest athletes were putting in the final touches to their preparations — not just for another meet, but for the kind of event that could shape memories, inspire futures, and maybe even rewrite records.

At the center of it all was Neeraj Chopra — two-time Olympic champion, world champion, and the man who has redefined what it means to be a field athlete in India. Clad in his training gear, his golden arm flexed and focused, Neeraj moved with an ease that only years of pressure and performance can carve.

There was no fanfare, no dramatic music. Just the sound of spikes gripping track, breath being held before a throw, and the clean slicing of javelin through wind. Every now and then, he’d pause, hands on hips, eyes on the horizon. Measuring not just the distance of his next throw, but perhaps the weight of the expectations he now carries. Yet he looked unbothered, even serene. This was his zone. His stage. And though Saturday will bring the crowd, the noise, the flashbulbs, this quiet Thursday afternoon felt just as significant. It felt sacred.

In the stands, a few dozen people had gathered — lovers of sport. And children. Lots of them. Small kids with school bags still slung over shoulders. Some in sports uniforms, others in casuals. All of them wearing that wide-eyed look of wonder that only live sport can ignite. They weren’t being noisy or asking for selfies. They sat in scattered clusters, watching intently as the athletes went through their drills.

This was more than just training. Neeraj didn’t have to say a word. His focus, his craft, his very being in that space — it was enough to light something in these kids that may stay with them long.