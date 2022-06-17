NED VS ENG: Big-hitter Liam Livingstone breaks plethora of records with entertaining 22-ball 66*

England created a world record by slamming the highest-ever ODI score on Friday (June 17) as Eoin Morgan & Co. hammered the hapless Netherlands bowlers in the three-match series opener, at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Being asked to bat first, Morgan-led Three Lions displayed their attacking style of cricket despite being 1-1 after Jason Roy's early dismissal. Phillip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler were the three centurions as England reached a mammoth 498-4 in 50 overs, achieving the highest ODI total in history. Their innings was filled with as many as 26 sixes, most by any team in an ODI inning. Apart from the three centurions, big-hitter Liam Livingstone -- coming from an excellent IPL 2022 -- was also at his best as he slammed an unbeaten 22-ball 66, studded with 6 fours and an equal number of sixes at a strike rate of 300.

Courtesy his blistering knock, Livingstone broke a plethora of records. In the 46th over of the innings, the right-hander smacked Dutchman Philippe Boissevain for 32 runs -- including 4 sixes and two fours. This became the best over in ODI history for England as Livingstone went past Dimitri's Mascarenhas tally of 30 runs in 2007 off Yuvraj Singh's bowling at the Oval.