Josh Giddey, OKC guard, under investigation by league for alleged relationship with minor

Oklahoma, USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

OKC player Josh Giddey (Source: @joshgiddey) Photograph:(Twitter)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has started an investigation into allegations of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey's relationship with a minor girl. The news was confirmed by a league spokesperson on Friday, November 24. The allegations were made last week after multiple social media posts surfaced online about the matter.

The posts include videos and photos of Giddey with the girl who appears to be a high school student in Southern California. In one of the photo posts, Giddey was seen standing behind the girl without t-shirt in front of a doorway. Another such post shows the basketball player hugging the girl.

In one of the videos that circulated online, Giddey appeared to record a video for the girl's brother. The Instagram and TikTok account of the girl have since gone private. The anonymous social media user, who had alleged about the girl being junior in one of the posts with Giddey, has deleted the post since and deactivated the account.

The 21-year-old player, meanwhile, declined to comment about the issue on Friday, November 24 after the practice and said: "I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now." 

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also took the same path and said: "Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault said to reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Giddey was Round 1 Pick 6 in 2021 NBA draft by the Thunder and has since played 145 games in the league. He averages 14.6 points per game since his debut to go with 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

2022-23 season was his best when he played in 76 games and managed 16.6 points per game to go with 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. In the ongoing season, Giddey has played in 15 games so far, averaging 12.3 points per game alongside 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

