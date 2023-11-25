WATCH | Jevon Holland scores pick-six for Miami Dolphins on New York Jets' Hail Mary attempt
Story highlights
The previous play was, however, more interesting. With under a minute left in the second half, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's pass intercepted by A.J. Reed. But the interception eventually turned into a 99-yard long nightmare for them.
Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland scored a sensational 99-yard pick-six touchdown against the New York Jets during the Black Friday Football at the MetLife stadium. The touchdown came as the clock ran out of time in the second half and the Dolphins went back a happy bunch with 17-6 lead at the halftime.
The play happened more because of the Jets' desperation to score points than the Dolphins being aggressive. Jets quarterback Tim Boyle attempted a Hail Mary pass from their 49 with just two seconds left on the clock. The ball, however, was caught by Holland just outside the end zone. Holland then sprinted hard and stopped only after scoring the touchdown. Have a look at the video below:
THE DOLPHINS JUST RETURNED A HAIL MARY FOR A 99-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #MIAvsNYJ on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs pic.twitter.com/AZhCtVgRNd
The whole play could have been avoided completely if QB Boyle had knelt the time - two mere seconds. The previous play was, however, more interesting. With under a minute left in the second half, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's pass intercepted by A.J. Reed. But the interception eventually turned into a 99-yard long nightmare for them.
The Jets could never come out of the hole they dug and put themselves in as they couldn't erase the 11-point deficit which could easily have been just four points at the halfway mark.
The Dolphins got the ball in the second half and added another three more points via field goal to their score in the third quarter while the Jets scored a bagel. In the final 15 minutes, the Dolphins scored further 14 points, taking their total score to 34 and the Jets could manage only seven.
Miami eventually won the game 34-13 - further consolidating their lead at the top of the AFC East with eight wins in 11 games. The Jets, on the other hand, no thanks to their seventh defeat of the season - stay put at third place in the same division with just four wins.