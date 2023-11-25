Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland scored a sensational 99-yard pick-six touchdown against the New York Jets during the Black Friday Football at the MetLife stadium. The touchdown came as the clock ran out of time in the second half and the Dolphins went back a happy bunch with 17-6 lead at the halftime.

The play happened more because of the Jets' desperation to score points than the Dolphins being aggressive. Jets quarterback Tim Boyle attempted a Hail Mary pass from their 49 with just two seconds left on the clock. The ball, however, was caught by Holland just outside the end zone. Holland then sprinted hard and stopped only after scoring the touchdown. Have a look at the video below:

The whole play could have been avoided completely if QB Boyle had knelt the time - two mere seconds. The previous play was, however, more interesting. With under a minute left in the second half, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's pass intercepted by A.J. Reed. But the interception eventually turned into a 99-yard long nightmare for them.