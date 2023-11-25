WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular goal in Saudi Pro League sends Al Nassr fans in frenzy

Portugal and Saudi football club Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fantastic goal with a spectacular lob in his team's 3-0 win at home against Al Okhdood. With their 11th win in 14 games, Al Nassr are now just a point behind table-toppers Al-Hilal in Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo scored two goals in total in span of three minutes as the team dominated the game throughout 90 minutes. Ronaldo's first goal came in 77th minute but it was the second goal in the 80th minute which sent the fans at Al-Awwal Park Stadium into frenzy.

It was a long-range lob from around 35 yards which went over opposition goalkeeper Paulo Vitor and defenders as well to drop right under the crossbar. The ball came to Ronaldo after Vitor raced out of his box to stop a shot but sent it to the Portuguese star instead.

The Portugal skipper then made a touch before scoring a brilliant goal. Have a look at the video below: Unforgettable moment 🎬🔥 pic.twitter.com/vgcxs8JiVD — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 24, 2023 × This was Ronaldo's 13th appearance in the season for his team and he took his goal tally to 15 with the two goals he scored.

As for the match, Al Nassr were given the lead by Sami Al-Naji in 13th minute and the score-line stayed the same till Ronaldo showed his magic.

Al-Hilal, who are at the top with 35 points, have played one game less than Al Nassr and the two sides will be facing each other in the top-of-the-table clash next week.