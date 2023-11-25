In a blockbuster IPL trade, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is all set to be back with Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season. Pandya was with Mumbai before joining the Titans since the franchise came into existence - 2022. In two seasons with Gujarat, Pandya led them to IPL final on both occasion. He also helped the Titans win their maiden IPL trophy in their inaugural season only in 2022 before being the runners-up in 2023.

The developments were first reported by ESPNCricinfo ahead of the player retention deadline which expires on November 26 at 4 PM. If the trade materializes, Mumbai will be playing Gujarat whole fee of about $1.8 million (INR 15 crore) for the marquee player along with an undisclosed transfer fee amount. Pandya will be getting up to 50% of the transfer fee, reported ESPNCricinfo - making it one of iconic IPL trades so far.

The two teams, however, have been mum about it so far. To make the trade happen, Mumbai will need to arrange funds by releasing a few players as they have only about $6,000 (INR 5 lac) left in their purse from the last auction. While the teams will be getting an additional amount of around $600,000 (INR 5 crore) ahead of the mini-auction on December 19, Mumbai will still need more money.

Pandya had started his career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and played with them for seven seasons before shifting bases to Gujarat. The all-rounder scored 1,476 runs for the five-time IPL winners MI in 92 matches to go with 42 wickets as well.