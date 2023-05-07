NBA Playoffs 2023: Lakers' Anthony Davis on scoring more in odd games than even ones this postseason

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had a monster Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors in NBA Playoffs 2023 as he scored a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds to help Los Angeles win 127-97.

Davis, however, is following strange trend of scoring more in odd games this postseason than the even games. When asked after Game 3 about the trend, the Lakers center shrugged it off, calling it just a regular thing to happen.

"It's a miss or make league. The same shots I had in Game 1, I had in Game 2. I made them in Game 1 and I missed them in Game 2. The same The same shots I had in Game 2, I had in Game 3. I missed in Game 2 and I made in Game 3," he said.

"I look at it as I just missed shots. I didn't do anything differently, I didn't change anything up, so it is what it is," added Davis. Have a look at Davis' performance in Game 3 vs the Warriors: Another dominant Anthony Davis performance.



💪: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4 BLK



Lakers take Game 3 in LA 🗣️#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/uUFJ0sUoi2 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023 × While Davis might have shrugged off the trend, the stats definitely speak differently about this being just a regular thing. In the nine games (Six against the Grizzlies in Round 1 and three so far against the Warriors) Davis has played so far during 2023 NBA Playoffs, he has scored 21.22 points on an average.

However, in odd games, Game 1, 3, and 5 against the Grizzlies and Game 1 & 3 against the Warriors, Davis averages 27.8 which is a whopping 14.8 more than 13 he averages in four even games, that is, Game 2, 4 & 6 against Memphis and Game 2 against the Golden State.

Davis has also scored more than 20 points in every odd game played this postseason while his even-game scores read 13, 12, 16 and 11 so far.

Whatever may be the reason behind these numbers, the Lakers would still be happy even if high-scoring Davis shows up every other game in the playoffs.

