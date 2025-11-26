/National level basketball player dies after rusted pole falls during practice in Rohtak

An unfortunate incident took place in India’s Haryana as a national-level basketball player succumbed to death after a rusted pole fell on him. On Tuesday (Nov 25) morning, Hardik Rathi from Rohtak, Haryana, was practising when he attempted to pull out a ghost shot during which he touched the pole, which was already rusted. The impact saw the already rusted pole collapse, leading to the entire structure falling on him. As a result, Hardik suffered a fatal end, leading to criticism of the concerned authority.

Disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised

What was the incident?

On Tuesday morning, Hardik, one of the two elder brothers, was practising at a basketball court in the Lakhan Majra area. Hardik was enrolled on the academy along with his younger brother and they would usually practice for six hours -- 4 am to 7 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. On Tuesday, fate had something else written for the 16-year-old emerging basketball player as he was practising.

A rusted pole collapsed after one of his shots hit the ring, leading to the fatal incident. Although fellow players and his brother tried to rescue, it was already too late to save his life. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly.

"Hardik was a decent, focused boy. His dream was to lead India in basketball,” said Khadak Singh Rathi, Hardik's cousin, while speaking to the media.

"We had complained about the pole, and notice was issued at least 10 times to take cognisance. We had warned that such an incident could happen any time," added Khadak Singh Rathi.

Khadak Singh said the basketball board hit Hardik on the chest and caused internal bleeding, leading to his death.

Hardik’s family has now accused the authorities of non-maintenance and irresponsible behaviour, leading to the death of the emerging basketball player.

"I hold the Haryana government and the sports department responsible for this. I plead to the Haryana government. I have lost my brother, but I do not want any other family to lose their son. They should get these courts repaired so that children do not have to risk their lives to win medals," Khadak Singh said.