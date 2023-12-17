Nathan Lyon joins 500 Test wickets club as Australia crush Pakistan in Perth

Nathan Lyon has become the eighth bowler, fourth spinner overall and the third Australian to enter the 500 Test wickets club as Aussies hammer Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test in Perth. Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Match award for his twin fifties, while David Warner, playing his farewell series, slammed a stunning 164 on day one.

Set 450 on day four, Australian quicks ran through the Pakistan batting order, with Lyon contributing with two wickets in the end, wrapping Pakistan on a meagre 93 inside 31 overs. Saud Shakeel (24) and Babar Azam (14) top-scored for Pakistan in the second innings.

Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth 487, thanks to a brilliant hundred by Warner. Fresh from his 2023 World Cup exploits, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also hit 90, while Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey contributed 41 and 34, respectively.

Debutant Aamer Jamal starred with the ball, picking his maiden five-for in Tests, returning with figures of six for 111.

ALSO READ: Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand against Bangladesh for home T20Is

Pakistan's top-order showed resistance in the first innings, with Imam-ul-Haq scoring a fifty (61), while Abdullah Shafique (42) and newly-appointed captain Shan Masood (30) contributed too. Lyon returned with three wickets in the first innings as Australia wrapped up Pakistan on 271.

Opting to bat again instead of asking Pakistan to follow-on, Australia lost Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on single-digit scores. Khawaja and Steve Smith slammed 90 and 45, while Marsh again shone with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 63. Australia declared on 233 for five and set a target of 450 for Pakistan to chase.

Pakistan got off to a bad start, with Shafique and Masood returning early. Imam followed soon, and Babar got out to Hazlewood on 14. Shakeel created history, but that wasn’t enough as Australia tore into their middle order to leave Pakistan down and out. Fun Fact: Saud Shakeel is the first batter in 146 years history of Test cricket to score 20 runs in 15 consecutive innings from the start of the career. #AusvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 17, 2023 × Nathan Lyon picked Faheem Ashraf’s wicket to complete his 500th Test wicket. FIVE HUNDRED! #AUSvPAK #PlayOfTheDay @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/DyDC5hUdTJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2023 × Australia won the match by a whopping 360 runs.