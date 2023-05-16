Najam Sethi disappointed with ICC's proposed revenue model, says 'won't agree until there is more clarity'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has shown his disappointment over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) model of revenue distribution. Sethi has demanded an explanation from the ICC's finance and commercial affairs committee, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on how the model will work out. The proposed model will work from 2024 to 2027 where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will earn a whopping 38.5 percent while Pakistan will get 5.75 percent of the bulk revenue.

"We are insisting that the ICC should tell us how these figures were arrived at," PCB chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters.

"We are not happy with the situation as it stands. Come June, when the board is expected to approve the financial model unless these details are provided to us, we are not going to approve it."

The proposed model will come into effect in 2024 if approved in the June meeting of the board of ICC. It is thought that Pakistan won’t cast its vote in the meeting if there is no clarity on the revenue-sharing model. India is set to be benefited the most from the model while Pakistan is one of the lowest earners on the list.

The 12 full members of the ICC would collectively get 88.81%, while the rest would be distributed among its 96 associate members, Reuters reported.

"In principle, India should get more, there is no doubt about that but ... how is this table being developed?" Sethi said.

England and Australia would pocket 6.89% and 6.25% respectively with the media rights playing a big role in determining the percent share.

Both Sethi and Shah are already in hot water over the situation surrounding India’s stance in playing in Pakistan in the Asia Cup. As things stand, India is unlikely to visit Pakistan while Pakistan’s stance on playing in India during the World Cup also remains unclear.

