NADA plans to conduct 50 tests in IPL; Dhoni, Kohli's samples could be taken

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) coming under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the players set to participate in the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will have to undergo random doping tests throughout the course of the season with the anti-doping agency planning 50 tests. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni among other top stars in the cash-rich tournament could be tested this season.

As per reports, NADA has put five ‘Dope Control Stations’ and both ‘in-competition’ and ‘out of competition’ tests will be done on players. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and related health protocols make collection of samples a tricky task.

NADA hasn’t chalked out the possibility of blood-sample collection even though urine samples are generally taken for dope tests. The report states that NADA DCO’s will be encouraged to take samples of leading Indian cricketers including the likes of Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit and others. But 50 tests seem a tad bit low with so many players participating in a tournament that will run for around two months.

A total of three teams -- comprising of NADA officials and DCOs -- will be sent to UAE in three batches.

"The first batch will leave in the first week of September. Before their departure, all team members will be tested for Covid-19. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will be tested again."

Players, under unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, will have to undergo COVID-19 tests on a regular basis. The dope tests by NADA to ensure no player has taken banned substance will only increase the pressure on players.

Furthermore, players need to be careful about not breaching the protocols including the bio-secure bubble that could put the entire IPL 2020 in trouble.

We've done quite well to get to Dubai safe and sound firstly. We've followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised because one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us want to do that," Kohli said during a RCB virtual team meeting.