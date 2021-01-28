'My mother is going through some health issues': Arsenal's Aubameyang reveals reason behind absence

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed the reason behind his absence in club's last two matches. As per the Gabonese striker, he missed the matches due to his mother's illness but will return ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday.

"My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She's already much better now and I will be back home tonight," Aubameyang tweeted on Wednesday.

"I'm more than grateful to the doctors and nurses helping her get through this, and of course, thanks to my Arsenal fam for the love yesterday. I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going."

Gunners captain missed Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.

Arsenal players Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette dedicated their goals in the league win over Southampton to Aubameyang.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said he was unsure when Aubameyang would return.

The London club is currently ninth in the Premier League with 30 points from 20 games.

(Inputs from Reuters)