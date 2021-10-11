'My belief in you grows multifold with time': Suresh Raina lauds MS Dhoni after CSK reach IPL 2021 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Suresh Raina was left in awe of MS Dhoni as the skipper fired the side into the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a thrilling finish in the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Dhoni slammed an unbeaten 18 off 6 balls as he rolled back the years to wrap up another tense chase for CSK with two balls to spare.

It was an amazing display from the CSK captain, who was struggling with his form throughout the tournament but stepped up and deliver when the team required. Chasing a target of 173 runs, CSK were well on course with the help of half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63).

However, they lost the plot in the middle and were in trouble with 24 runs to get off the final 11 deliveries. Dhoni decided to promote himself above an in-form Ravindra Jadeja at number 6 and finished off the run-chase with a 6-ball 18 laced with three fours and a six.

Raina, who was not part of the playing XI in the Qualifier due to an injury, took to Twitter to laud the CSK skipper for his batting heroics at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. "What a finish it was! @msdhoni Bhai, my and belief on you just grows multifold with time! This moment of you taking the team into the finals will be cherished forever," Raina wrote on Twitter with a picture of Dhoni.

Not many had expected Dhoni to come out in the pressure situation with CSK needing 24 off just 11 balls as he had scored only 96 runs in 14 matches with just two sixes under this belt. However, the CSK skipper turned back the clock with a vintage knock to take CSK home and power them into their ninth IPL final.

CSK will face the winner of the second Qualifier between Delhi Capitals and the winner of Monday's Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021 on October 15.