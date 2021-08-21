Muttiah Muralitharan reveals why MS Dhoni batted ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has recalled memories of the 2011 ICC World Cup final clash against India that the Men in Blue won after then Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's scintillating knock of unbeaten 91 runs.

During the final clash of World Cup 2011, Dhoni had promoted himself up the batting order ahead of an in-form batsman Yuvraj Singh. The decision, however, was in favour of India but ever since, the fans have been coming up with their own theories for the reason behind it.

Now, Muralitharan, who has taken 530 wickets in ODIs and 800 Test wickets, has reignited the debate as he revealed what could have been the possible reason behind Dhoni's decision.

When one of the most reputed bowlers in cricket history weighs in on something like this, it just can't be ignored. Muralitharan said Dhoni had read how to play his doosra and there were very few Indian players who could read his doosra.

The spin legend said on ESPNCricinfo, "I would say Dhoni read it towards the end when I was bowling to him in Chennai. I remember in the World Cup, Yuvraj didn't have a clue on me. He was supposed to come but I think because of me Dhoni came (ahead of Yuvraj)."

"Sachin (Tendulkar) definitely read it. I thought Rahul (Dravid) didn't read it that well. (VVS) Laxman read it as well as (Gautam Gambir) Gambhir. (Virender) Sehwag I don't know if he read it all the time.

"When I bowled the doosra, I didn't use the seam. So with the seam, you can't see it, you will have to see it from my wrist. Among the Sri Lankan players, (Kumar) Sangakkara, Mahela (Jayawardene), Aravind de Silva, Marvan Atapattu read it. (Tilakaratne) Dilshan never had a clue," he said.