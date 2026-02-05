/Mustafizur Rahman, embroiled in IPL controversy, joins Lahore Qalandars ahead of PSL 2026

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was in headlines in January, after being left out by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to join Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Rahman, who was picked for IPL 2026 by KKR, was released by the franchise after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the player will now begin a new stint and represent the Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season.

Rahman joins Qalandars

"Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left," Sameen Rana, the Qalandars owner, said. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to our dressing room. His talent, experience, and dedication will be invaluable as we aim to defend our title and make a statement in PSL 11.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

In the first week, the BCCI asked KKR to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rahman, bought by KKR during the December auctions in Abu Dhabi, had become a topic of debate after Indian political leaders showed discontent over the inclusion of Bangladeshi players. This came after violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh became a serious topic.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

During the IPL 2026 auctions in Abu Dhabi, KKR bought Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore, one of the highest during the auctions for a foreign player. However, with communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh at its peak, BJP leaders have urged a boycott of Bangladeshi commodities and stars. Part of that boycott is Rahman’s inclusion in the KKR side for IPL 2026.

At PSL, he is the second direct signing of the season after Sialkot Stallionz's Steven Smith. Each team can sign one player outside the auction, which will be held on February 11.