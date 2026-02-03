/Steve Smith joins Sialkot Stallionz as marquee signing for PSL 2026

Since missing out on being picked in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad in India and Sri Lanka, and reflecting on his T20I future by mentioning ‘that ship has sailed’, Test veteran Steve Smith is picked as the marquee signing by Sialkot Stallionz in PSL 2026. Sialkot is one of the two new franchises making their debut in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Smith, who hasn’t represented Australia in T20Is in two years, will make his debut in this league, joining forces with former Test captain and teammate Tim Paine, who is Sialkot’s coach for its first season.

Since competing in the home Ashes this winter, where he captained Australia to a 4-1 victory, Smith peaked with the bat in the recently concluded Big Bash League season 15.

Playing for Sydney Sixers, Smith scored 299 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 167.97, leading his team to another BBL final, where they fell shy to the six-time winner, Perth Scorchers. Opening the batting with PSL and Pakistan star Babar Azam, the 36-year-old slammed a hundred and twin fifties, while Babar endured his poor maiden BBL.



Taking to his social media handle (X), Paine welcomed Steve Smith to Sialkot Stallionz.



"One of the all-time great players is a PSL Stallionz!", Paine posted on X. "Huge for our franchise and the PSL T20."

The PSL 2026 starts on March 26 with the final on May 3.

No Smith in Australia’s T20 WC squad –

Smith was never a first-choice for the Australian selectors for the T20 World Cup, given that they always have their hands full for the top three.

However, even after they made last-minute changes to the final 15 by dropping Matthew Short for Matt Renshaw, the selectors cleared their intentions about Smith’s T20I future.

