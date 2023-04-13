Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma adds another feather to his cap, joins hands with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma has become the eighth cricketer to sign for RISE Worldwide as he adds another feather to his impressive cap. A roster already includes cricket’s leading names like Team India Captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya. Tilak will have the opportunity to showcase his talent while he is already impressing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians.

As part of the association, RISE will represent Tilak with his brand image positioning and all commercial engagements including brand partnerships/ endorsements, appearances, social media monetisation, and licensing among others.

RISE Worldwide has worked progressively towards identifying and nurturing the potential of raw talent in the brand universe and focused on creating strategic brand journeys for some marquee names in Indian sports, with a 360-degree approach towards unlocking mutually beneficial brand-athlete partnerships.

Speaking about the association Tilak Varma said, “I feel extremely excited and honoured to be a part of the RISE Worldwide Talent team. I am at a key juncture in my career and I am sure that with RISE’s proven record and expertise in managing Indian cricket’s biggest names from their early years, I can feel secure and focus on my cricket without worrying about my commercial and brand management.”

“At RISE, we aim to leverage our work of creating brand journeys for our talents, in tracing Tilak's brand trajectory. We understand the strategic requirements in Tilak’s career right now, and our focus will be to identify unique opportunities and aligning with innovative, forward-thinking partners to grow Brand Tilak. With him, we continue to focus on identifying, nurturing, and unlocking the brand potential of talent in sports,” Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, said while announcing Tilak’s move.

Tilak Varma made his Ranji Trophy debut for Hyderabad in late 2018. He was also part of the U-19 World Cup where India made it to the final. Tilak went on to make his mark in his debut IPL season in 2022 amassing close to 400 runs, impressing fans and experts alike. Tilak continued has continued his exploits this year too as he started off his IPL 2023 campaign with a swashbuckling 46-ball 84 and played a key inning in Mumbai Indians’ win against Delhi Capitals.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE