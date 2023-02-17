MUL vs PES live streaming: PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi preview, playing XI, time & venue details

MUL vs PES live streaming: Pakistan Super League 2023 (PSL) will see Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off with Peshawar Zalmi (PES) on Friday, February 17. This is the fifth match of the PSL 2023. The venue of the match is the Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, lost to Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars by a sad one-run margin to begin their season. Yet on Wednesday, they stunned Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators by defeating them by an astounding 70 runs. On the other hand, the Zalmi, under the leadership of Babar Azam, beat the Karachi Kings on Tuesday by a score of two to start their season. The clash was tightly contested. Despite their best efforts, Imad Wasim (80*) and Shoaib Malik (52) were unable to achieve the desired result. Both teams will be looking forward to getting 2 essential points with a victory in the upcoming match.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (MUL vs PES) match details

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be locking horns in the fifth match of the PSL 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST or 6:00 PM PKT. In India, the match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (MUL vs PES) match live?

In India, the live broadcast of the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (MUL vs PES) match will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the match live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the match will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (MUL vs PES) predicted playing XI

Multan Sultans playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad

