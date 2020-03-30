MS Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and spend rest of his life in Ranchi, says Wasim Jaffer

MS Dhoni’s journey to the pinnacle is a perfect example of rags to riches. The veteran Indian wicket-keeper is hailed as one of the greatest minds to have graced the cricket field and recently-retired cricketer and former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has revealed his favourite memory with Dhoni.

Jaffer conducted a question and answer session with his fans on social media platform Twitter, where the stylish right-handed batter was asked by a fan: “Favourite memory with Ms Dhoni? #AskWasim”

In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020 ×

While everyone generally shares on-field incidents with Dhoni, Jaffer pulled something really interesting out of his pocket as he revealed that Dhoni had said him, during his initial days with the Indian team, that he wants to earn Rs 30 lakh from playing cricket so that he can live peacefully in Ranchi for the rest of his life.

"In his 1st or 2nd year in the Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi," Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Sunday.

While Dhoni’s journey has been a topsy-turvy affair, the former Indian captain stood out as one of the best in the gentlemen’s game and his absence was clearly felt after the completion of ICC World Cup 2019 as he went into a self-imposed sabbatical since then.

Meanwhile, the swashbuckling right-handed batsman was supposed to make his return to professional cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the cash-rich tournament got postponed until April 15 In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and now stands on the verge of being cancelled due to the deadly virus.