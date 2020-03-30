Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate to PM's CARES Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in a bid to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Entire India is in a 21-day lockdown period to curb the spread of the deadly virus with the positive number of cases climbing with each passing day. Sportspersons and actors have come out to support the Indian government by donating their bit in the noble cause while constantly urging their fans and followers to stay indoors amid the time of crisis.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," Indian skipper Kohli tweeted on Monday.

Earlier the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday pledged Rs 51 crore to PM’s CARES Fund as the apex board joined the growing list of athletes to come forward and support the Indian government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin among many others have pledged their support to the Indian government during these tough times.

The number of positive cases in India has crossed the 1000-mark as the country continues to remain in a stand-still. Moreover, all the sporting events and tournaments have been either cancelled or postponed. The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 stands on the verge of being cancelled with the latest reports stating the no mega auction will take place next season.

However, it will be interesting to see the fate of forthcoming events such as the ICC T20 World Cup and Asia Cup 2020 with organisers being optimistic that the situation may become better in the coming months. While the Asia Cup 2020 is scheduled to be held in September, the T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia in the month of October.

