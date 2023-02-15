MS Dhoni said, 'Wow, he is good': Ishant Sharma recalls former Indian captain's words on star India bowler

India have a solid pace attack at its disposal. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, etc. form a lethal fast-bowling department for Team India. Ishant, being the senior of the lot, has seen his compatriots' rise over the years. Recently, he opened up on Mohammed Shami and how the West Bengal pacer had impressed former Indian captain MS Dhoni during a net session almost a decade back, in 2013.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, on their 'Rise of New India' show, Ishant recalled the first time Shami bowled in Team India nets and described it as being “very skiddy”. The 34-year-old further added that Shami was called to the Indian net session in 2013 amid the presence of then captain Dhoni, who was thoroughly impressed with the speedster's skills.

"I had heard of a bowler from West Indies who had a lot of pace, meaning he was very skiddy. His run-up looks normal but he bowled with a lot of pace. So when we saw him at the net, then Mahi Bhai said, "Wow, he is good"," recalled Ishant.

The wily pacer added, "Then he made his debut in Kolkata (versus West Indies in 2013). As far as I remember, he picked nine wickets and helped India win. So after that, we also became very good friends. When he was going through some personal turmoil, whatever had happened to him, I felt he needed a support from someone outside and say to him, 'What happened, happened. If you focus on cricket, may be things will become okay'. May be that is why Shami is a totally different bowler now."

Shami went through a turbulent time in 2018 after his relationship went downhill with his ex-wife Hasin Jahan. While the initial few months was tough for him -- with him failing the Yo-Yo Test as well -- but the pacer bounced back in style and there has been no looking back since then. So far, the 219, 159 and 24 wickets in 61 Tests, 87 ODIs and 23 T20Is, respectively.