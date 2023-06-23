CSK celebrate 10th anniversary of Team India’s Champions Trophy victory

MS Dhoni-led India lifted the historic Champions Trophy on this day 10 years back. Team India defeated England in the final by five runs to earn a memorable triumph at Birmingham's Edgbaston. The win over England made Dhoni the only captain to lift all three ICC trophies. Since then, Team India have not been able to win an ICC tournament. Dhoni led India to a T20 World Cup victory in 2007. In 2011, under his captaincy, India got the better of Sri Lanka in the World Cup final. To mark the occasion, MS Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings dropped a picture of the triumphant Indian cricketers. The CSK franchise managed to celebrate the triumph in its inimitable style.

“10th anniversary of the ClassICC finish at Birmingham. What’s your most favourite memory from the finale,” the official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise wrote. 1__0__th anniversary of the ClassICC finish at Birmingham __



What's your most favourite memory from the finale? #WhistlePodu #Yellove __

_ : @BCCI pic.twitter.com/4lR5HXMA76 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 23, 2023 ×

How Twitter reacted

Fans walked down the memory lane in the comments section and recalled the epic win. Twitter users were mostly in awe of skipper MS Dhoni’s astute leadership prowess. The captain, leader, wk, planner, executer of every single match in the whole tournament in the middle msd_ — Ruler (@Ruler28354775) June 23, 2023 × Dhoni's final ball celebration ___ — MaDaN__7_ (@Madankuma99074S) June 23, 2023 × Ashwin's final ball of the match, Dhoni jumping behind the wickets, the look on Cook's face — Pune__ (@ShrimaanAbhi) June 23, 2023 ×

One fan branded MS Dhoni as the greatest of all time. Goat Captain ____ pic.twitter.com/upN9NqDHrE — Pawan kumar (@Pawanar02106943) June 23, 2023 ×

Another user felt that Jonathan Trott’s dismissal was the turning point of the summit clash between India and England. Jonathan Trott stumping ...turning point — Manvendra mehta (@Payback_MEHTA22) June 23, 2023 ×

The final match against England

Batting first, Indian cricket team registered a total of 129 in the rain-interrupted final of the 2013 Champions Trophy. Relentless rain in Birmingham had forced the sides to play 20 overs each. Virat Kohli emerged as India's highest scorer with a fine knock of 43 off 34 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja contributed significantly by pulling off a vital innings of 33 not out. With three wickets to his name, Ravi Bopara emerged as England’s best bowler.