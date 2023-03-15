Morocco confirm joint bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal

North African nation Morocco will join forces with Spain and Portugal in a three-way bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, officials confirmed on Tuesday (March 14). Spain and Portugal had initially been joined by Ukraine as a potential partner for their 2030 bid, but with the latter's war with Russia having no end in sight, Morocco have stepped in.

"I would like to announce that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup," Morocco's King Mohammed VI said in a letter read by the country's minister of sport Chakib Benmoussa in Kigali, where soccer body FIFA hosts its 73rd Congress on Thursday (March 16).

"This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds," added Benmoussa.

Morocco have bid for several World Cup finals in the past, coming closest in the race to stage the 2010 tournament where they lost out to South Africa. They stunned the world at the tournament in Qatar last year when they became the first African side to reach the semi-finals before losing to France and eventually finishing in fourth behind Croatia. The African nation also hosted the 2022 Club World Cup, which was delayed due to the Qatar World Cup and held last month.

“I am here with a great emotion in front of you. A great emotion because personally – of course, as you know, you’ve said it – I don’t feel African, I am African. And more particularly, I am Rwandan and Moroccan. And also for all the other 52 (African federations) too, of course," FIFA President Gianni Infantino added.