/Mondo Duplantis continues hot streak at Wanda Diamond League, breaks world record for whopping 12th time

Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis has continued his hot streak as he broke the record for the highest jump for a record-breaking 12th time on Sunday (June 15) in the Wanda Diamond League. Duplantis, having made headlines at the Paris Olympics in 2024 scripted the historic moment in his native Sweden at the 1912 Olympic Stadium, marking a special occasion. He soared at 6.28 metres, breaking the previous record set by him in February at Clermont-Ferrand.

Duplantis continues hot streak

“I feel full to the brim right now. I've got a lot of family here. The first time I jumped in this stadium when I was 11 years old, it was rainy and cold, and I jumped right under four metres – it was quite high for how young I was. I'm just going to enjoy this, enjoy the moment right now,” said Duplantis after breaking his world record.

“They etch the names of world record holders here. It's going to be really special to have my name etched in the stadium. It's the most beautiful stadium, in my biased opinion. It'll be one of the greatest memories for me, I think, in my career. There's not much between me and 6.30m, technically. I'm just a perfect day away from it,” he added.

The 25-year-old Swede was in the form of his life last year at the Paris Games having won the gold medal in Pole Vault. Duplantis jumped at 6.25 metres to win and defend the Olympic crown in Paris, having earlier won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Pole Vault All Time Records

6.28 m (20 ft 8 in) Armand Duplantis - June 15, 2025 6.27 m (20 ft 7 in) Armand Duplantis - Feb 28, 2025 6.26 m (20 ft 6+1⁄2 in) Armand Duplantis - August 25, 2024 6.25 m (20 ft 6 in) Armand Duplantis - August 5, 2024 6.24 m (20 ft 5+1⁄2 in) Armand Duplantis - April 20, 2024 6.23 m (20 ft 5+1⁄4 in) Armand Duplantis - September 17, 2023

Earlier in the year, Duplantis set a record of 6.27 metres at the Clermont-Ferrand, setting a new benchmark in Pole Vault. However, that record lasted a mere few months as the Swede took the sweet stage of his home support at the 1912 Olympic Stadium to write his name in the history books.