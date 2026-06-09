/Mohammed Siraj withdraws from Ireland and England T20Is, Prasidh Krishna named replacement

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of India’s upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, despite being included in the original 16-player squad captained by Shreyas Iyer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Tuesday (Jun 9), stating that the call was made after discussions involving the medical staff and team management.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been included into the squad as Siraj’s replacement. According to the BCCI, Siraj has been advised to take a break as a part of a workload management plan.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the team management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season," BCCI said in a statement.

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India will first face Ireland in two T20Is on Jun 26 and Jun 28 before beginning a five-match series against England on Jul 1 in Chester-le-Street.

Siraj was recently part of India’s dominant one-off Test victory over Afghanistan in Mullanpur, where the hosts secured an innings and 300-run triumph inside three days. He bowled 13 overs in the match and claimed one wicket.

Earlier this year, Siraj featured in all 17 matches for Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2026 season, playing a key role in the team’s run to the final, however, Gujarat finished as runners-up after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.

Krishna, meanwhile, represented Gujarat Titans in 12 IPL matches this season and also featured in the Mullanpur Test against Afghanistan, where he bowled 14 overs and took three wickets.

India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is