/'My father’s dream’: Manav Suthar reflects on emotional India Test debut

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has called his Test debut for India an unforgettable and emotional milestone, describing it as the realisation of a dream he and his family had cherished for years. The 23-year-old made an impressive entry into international red-ball cricket during India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. India secured a dominant innings and 300-run victory, while Suthar played a starring role with figures of 6/33 in the first innings and an additional wicket in the second.

Reflecting on the moment he informed of his selection, Suthar revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team captain personally informed him about his debut.

According to Suthar, red-ball cricket remained central to his ambitions throughout his rise in age-group cricket and domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, describing it as the "pinnacle" of the sport.



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The Rajasthan all-rounder also acknowledged the encouragement he received from his teammates and even singled out Kuldeep Yadav’s words during the presentation of his debut cap, saying the gesture made the occasion even more memorable and motivating.

Speaking to JioStar, Suthar said, "Gautam sir and the skipper informed me that I would be making my debut. It was a very proud moment because, ever since I started playing, it had been my dream, my father's dream, and everyone's dream for me to play Test cricket for India. From the very first day I started playing and as I progressed through the ranks, red-ball cricket meant everything to me. It is the pinnacle of the sport. So, whether I was playing U-19 cricket or the Ranji Trophy, the goal was always to play Test cricket for India. Kuldeep bhai's speech while presenting me with the cap was very motivating. Everyone encouraged and motivated me a lot, so it felt really special."

Suthar also spoke about the quick transition from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to Test cricket, highlighting his preparation mindset and the importance of consistent red-ball practice ahead of his international debut.



"When my name came up in the team, I was practising with the red ball during the IPL as well, thinking about how I would approach things if given the opportunity. After coming here, I had three or four long practice sessions. With bowling, it's not really about how many hours you put in. If you enjoy bowling, you can bowl 20-25 overs without even realising it. So, the key is to keep bowling as much as you can," Suthar said.

His remarkable debut performance earned him the Player of the Match award and secured his place in Indian cricket history. Suthar became only the 10th Indian bowler and the seventh spinner from the country to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

His figures of 6/33 also rank as the second-best bowling performance by an Indian on Test debut, behind Narendra Hirwani’s famous 8/61 against the West Indies in 1988.

Coming to the match, after centuries from Rahul and Gill guided Team India to a formidable total of 564/8 declared in the first innings, exceptional bowling performances from spin all-rounders Suthar (6/33) and Washington Sundar (4/36) sealed India's biggest-ever win in Test cricket by an innings margin.