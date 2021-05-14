Mohammad Yousuf gives his take on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam has become a new topic of debate in the cricketing world. Several big names have weighed their opinions based on their talents and hard work in the debate. Now, former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf talked about these two big names.

"I've never seen him practice but have followed some his training videos on Twitter or some place else. In today's era, if someone asks me what is modern cricket, I 'd say it 's about training. The players today are fit and fast, as is Virat Kohli, which is the reason behind his terrific performances," Mohammad Yousuf said on the YouTube Show 'Cricast'

"He has 70 centuries in ODIs and T20Is combined. In ODIs, he has some 12000 runs and is approaching the 10K mark in Tests as well. In T20I as well, he has some great numbers. His performance in all three eras is high-class. In today's era, he is the No. 1 batsman. I have earlier said as well that comparisons with the players of previous era in unfair. Despite that, his performances are unbelievable."

While talking about Babar Azam, Yousuf said that the Pakistan skipper has worked on his talent and has left a path for youngsters in the country.

"Babar has worked on his talent. He undergoes tough drills and practices. I keep telling these younger players that the harder they work on their practice, the easier it will get playing matches. Babar has been doing that constantly and look... today he is No. 1 in ODIs, No. 3 in T20Is, he's No. 6 at Tests. So, it's a big achievement that one player is in Top 10 of all three formats of ICC rankings," Yousuf added.