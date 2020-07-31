Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup win convinces Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reckons that star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the club could be influenced by Saturday’s outcome in the FA Cup final against London-rivals Chelsea with the Gunners desperately trying to keep hold of the Gabon international.

Aubameyang has just one year left on his current contract and if he cannot be convinced about a new deal then the Gunners would have to sell the 31-year-old to get the maximum out of the deal.

Aubameyang is one of Europe’s deadliest striker in over the last six seasons with two major trophies under his belt at St Etienne and Borussia Dortmund. Arteta, who have captained Arsenal to two FA Cup wins, firmly feels winning the final against Chelsea would convince Aubameyang to trust club’s pathway.

"No, I don't have that feeling," said Arteta on Friday when asked if Saturday's clash could be Aubameyang's final game for the club.

"It's a package at the end. You need to have a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player of his level to be at this football club.

"Don't forget that he still has a contract here with us. We want to do it in a long-term, at the moment he's with us and he should be really proud of where he is.

"Winning a trophy helps to really believe and feel 'wow', I want more of these moments. If you are wearing the armband and able to lift that cup, it is such a moment. This is going to help for sure."

Winning the FA Cup would also provide a huge boost to Arteta given he is working on to restore Arsenal’s former glories.

"It generates trust when you win titles," he added. "It generates moments when together you go through some good emotions.

"It brings everybody together, you have memories, there is a lot of things about winning a trophy that is so positive for any group and when you are in a process of (development) that makes it even more important, so we have a great opportunity tomorrow, let's go for it."

A win against Chelsea would also make sure that Arsenal don’t miss out on European football for the first time since 1995/96 as a victory would give them automatic qualification to Europa League 2020-21.

"It's a final, the only focus is on winning that trophy tomorrow," said Arteta.

"Financially it would be really helpful and on the sporting side, to play European football for this club is a must."

