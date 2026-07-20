/‘Mighty Mouse’ Kevin Keegan, England football legend, dies at 75

Kevin Keegan, the former England and Liverpool star, has died at 75 after battling cancer, his family announced in sorrowful news on Monday (Jul 20). Regarded as one of the greatest players of his time, Keegan was diagnosed with stage four cancer and even underwent treatment in January.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," a statement from Keegan's family said. “The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.”

Nicknamed ‘Mighty Mouse’, Keegan, a dynamic striker, tasted immense success in the English top-flight, winning three First Division titles with Liverpool.



Keegan also won the European Cup in 1977 and the FA Cup in 1974 during an iconic six-year spell at Anfield before joining German club Hamburg in 1977, with whom he won the Bundesliga in 1979 and helped them qualify for the European Cup final the following year.

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For England, Keegan scored 21 goals in 63 games.



Keegan also won two Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979.



Meanwhile, he returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle, retiring in 1984 after starring in the Magpies' promotion to the top tier.



"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply-loved figures in our club's history," Newcastle United said in a statement. "Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.



"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St James' Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

