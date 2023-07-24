'Might not see Rishabh Pant in IPL 2024' - India pacer on star player as he recovers after horrific car crash

Rishabh Pant is recovering well post a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent release, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has started batting and keeping wickets in the nets in the National Cricket Academy (NCA). While he may be recovering at a rapid pace, he is likely to miss the forthcoming ODI World Cup, at home, as the board will be eager to not rush his return. As per Ishant Sharma, India's veteran pacer, Pant may also miss next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ishant, who is part of Jio Cinema's commentary panel for the India-West Indies Tests, feels Pant might not play next year's IPL as well. In his absence, his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) was led by David Warner and the one-time runners-up failed to reach the playoffs. They finished at the ninth spot with five wins from 14 encounters.

'Not easy for a wicketkeeper and batter'

"I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury. It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter," Ishant told Jio Cinema.

Ishant, who has represented India in 105 Tests, added, "The good thing is that he didn't have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don't think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great."

Apart from Pant, India have several injury concerns at the moment. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna are also in recovery mode from their respective injuries ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup at home, to be held in October-November this year.

Pant's ardent fans will hope for his quick return but the Indian team will like to take it slowly with him, post his horrific car crash. The star player remains India's preferred keeper-batter across formats and his return his keenly awaited. Talking about his IPL franchise, the DC unit will hope for him to return in IPL 2024 as his absence was severely felt by them in this year's edition.

