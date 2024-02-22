MI vs DC- WPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch WPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live on mobile

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 will begin on Friday (Feb 23). The opening match of the tournament will take place between last edition’s finalists Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The marquee event will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru with a grand opening ceremony with various celebrity performances lined up for the evening. The match is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Here are all the details ahead of the opening match of the tournament:

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: When is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will take place on Friday, 23 February.

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: Where is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The first match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match start?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024-MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals full squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari