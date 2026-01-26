Mexico Shooting: 11 killed, 12 injured in armed attack at football field

In shocking news coming out of Mexico, 11 people died while 12 others sustained serious injuries following an armed attack at a football field in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities reported. Gunmen opened fire in the town of Salamanca, with the mayor’s office releasing a statement saying they launched an operation to find those responsible for this heinous attack.

“The deaths of 11 people have been confirmed, 10 of whom died at the scene and one more while receiving medical attention at a hospital,” the statement said. “Additionally, 12 people were injured by gunfire and are receiving medical attention,” it added.



The authorities, however, have also claimed that four bags containing human remains were also found in the city late on Saturday night, hours before the shooting took place at a soccer field.



What is more worrying is that Guanajuato, being a significant industrial hub, is also home to several popular tourist destinations, and it remains one of Mexico’s deadliest states due to ongoing turf wars between the criminal groups, as per the official homicide data.



Meanwhile, the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, earlier said this year that the country’s homicide rate (in 2025) fell to its lowest level in a decade, attributing the decline to her administration’s national security strategy.



"It is the lowest number since 2016," Sheinbaum said during a January 8 press conference alongside security officials, as quoted by Reuters.