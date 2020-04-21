Mesut Ozil refuses to take pay-cut despite being highest earner at Arsenal

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has denied taking a 12.5 per cent pay cut. Ozil is the highest earner in the London club as he earns £350,000-per-week.

As per reports, the 31-year-old has not agreed to the agreement as he did not wish to rush into it. The player has been criticised for after the move and has faced severe backlash from the fans.

Arsenal football club has confirmed that their first team and coach have "voluntarily" agreed to a 12.5 per cent pay cut. The London club took to Twitter to confirm this news.

The club statement read: “We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time.

“The move follows positive and constructive discussions.

“In these conversations, there has been a clear appreciation of the gravity of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a strong desire for players and staff to show their backing for the Arsenal family.

“Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5 per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days.”

Arsenal was among the first club's to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic after their coach Mikel Arteta was tested positive for the virus.