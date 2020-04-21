August deadline on agenda as UEFA gears up for meeting with 55 associations

UEFA is optimistic about completing the domestic leagues by the end of August as it gears up for a meeting with all 55 associates on Tuesday. All of Europe’s top football officials will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with some of the clubs resuming training under strict restrictions.

There are further plans to present a recommendation on the fixture calendar by mid-May with a working group accessing all possible scenarios. A meeting by UEFA’s executive committee is also scheduled to be held on Thursday as the top officials are likely to discuss the leagues which want to end their respective season early.

Furthermore, cancellation of leagues with UEFA’s approval could see clubs losing out on qualification for the Champions League and Europa League, as the final standings are determined by the league table.

Earlier in April, European leagues were told not to ‘abandon’ their leagues as officials revealed that they were working on plans to resume the season from July.

UEFA, the European Club Association (ECA) and European Leagues (EL) urged everyone to ‘walk united’ as they continue to tackle the rapidly increasing global spread of COVID-19.

There a proposal which would see UEFA Champions League final being pushed back by three months from its original scheduled period at the end of August. The UCL final was originally scheduled to be hosted by Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

