/Messi GOAT Tour: Argentina star to unveil 21-metre statue of himself

Argentine legendary football star Lionel Messi will reveal a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in India on Saturday (Dec 13) as he begins a three-day visit that has excited fans across the country. The iron statue, which is placed in Kolkata, shows him lifting the World Cup trophy and is a part of a “GOAT Tour” that includes four Indian cities and may even include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the security concerns, the 38-year-old Inter Miami star will unveil the monument virtually rather than in person.

Kolkata has also set up a “Hola Messi” fan zone, featuring a life-size replica of Messi sitting on a throne. The hall includes a recreated version of his Miami home and complete with mannequins of his family members.

Football fan Samir Nandy said it would be "a dream come true" to catch a glimpse of his idol.

"Legends are not made by success alone. It is his resilience that made me believe in him," Nandy, 64, said in Kolkata. "The statue is a fitting tribute to him."

Monti Paul, the statue's main sculptor, told AFP the structure was built inside 40 days.

"It's a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It's the tallest statue Ihave made," he said.

During his visit in Kolkata, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will also meet Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Before his arrival, Messi said that he felt honoured to visit India and connect with his fans.

"India is a very special country and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic," Messi said in a statement.

“India is a passionate football nation and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game,” he added.

After playing a short friendly match in Kolkata, Messi will travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Hyderabad, he will attend a concert held in his honour and play another friendly match.



This week, Messi won his second straight Major League Soccer MVP award after helping Inter Miami to win the MLS title and finishing as the league’s top scorer.